Seven injured in Kyiv as attack causes fire, Kharkiv also hit -officials

Fragments from downed Russian missiles caused a fire injuring seven in Kyiv, while other Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, were also hit, officials said early on Saturday, as air alerts sounded nationwide. Serhiy Popko, head of the capital's military administration, said falling fragments started a fire on the 16th, 17th and 18th floors of a 24-storey tower block.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 08:21 IST
Serhiy Popko, head of the capital's military administration, said falling fragments started a fire on the 16th, 17th and 18th floors of a 24-storey tower block. He said seven people were injured and about 40 cars were damaged in an adjacent car park. Popko said anti-aircraft units had identified and downed more than 20 missiles.

Pictures posted on social media showed the top floors of the block in flames. At least three Russian missiles targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, with one hitting a gas line and triggering a fire, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov. He said emergency services were at the scene but gave no details on casualties.

The mayor of Dnipro in central Ukraine said eight private homes had been destroyed in an attack on the city. There were reports of explosions in other cities but no indication of casualties or damage. Military reports said anti-aircraft units were in action throughout the country.

Air alerts were lifted for most of the country after an hour.

