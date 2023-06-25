Left Menu

Heavy rains in Mumbai: Maha CM Shinde lauds underground water tank system to prevent flooding in city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has constructed underground water tanks in these areas to prevent flooding.Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads, as the monsoon advanced over the city.Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, I personally came to review the situation at the Milan subway and the new system has proved that it works.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 13:40 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
As Mumbai received its first heavy rainfall of the season, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reviewed the functioning of an underground water tank installed at the Milan subway here to prevent flooding and said the system has worked.

Milan subway, Hindmata and a couple of other locations in Mumbai are prone to water-logging during rains every year. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed underground water tanks in these areas to prevent flooding.

Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, resulting in water-logging at various places and affecting vehicular movement on some roads, as the monsoon advanced over the city.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, “I personally came to review the situation at the Milan subway and the new system has proved that it works. More than 70 mm rainfall was reported in one hour, still the system that we have developed has worked.” “Despite such excessive rain, the Milan subway remained open for vehicular movement. Similar systems are functional in other areas of Mumbai also,” he said.

The CM also ordered the BMC officials to undertake measures to avoid water-logging resulting in disruption of vehicular movement during rains.

