Police step up crackdown against gambling practice in Shahjahanpur's Tikola Devi Fair
- Country:
- India
In a bid to crack down on the gambling practice during the Tikola Devi Fair here, 40 policemen have been deployed at the fair to nab gamblers.
The Tikola village is known for hosting a gambling carnival during the yearly fair. Villagers said the tradition dates back to a hundreds years ago. Shahjahanpur SP Ashok Kumar Meena said gambling is a common practice at the Tikola Devi Fair held in Tikola village in this district's Jalalabad area.
However, directions have been issued to curb the practice this year and people attending the fair have been advised to enjoy the recreational activities and pay obeisance to Tikola Devi, instead of taking part in betting, Meena said.
The platforms built for gambling, about 400 metres away from the Tikola Devi temple, have been removed, the SHO added.
