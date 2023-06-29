Full Buck Moon to illuminate July sky, Venus to reach greatest illuminated extent

Whether you are an avid astronomer or simply enjoy gazing at the night sky, July promises to be a month of celestial delights. As the month unfolds, sky gazers will be treated to many celestial wonders - from the Full Buck Moon to the upcoming supermoons and the brilliance of our neighbouring planet, Venus.

The next full moon will appear on the morning of Monday, July 3, and it will seem full for up to three days. This celestial event, known as the "Full Buck Moon," holds significance for various cultures and marks the first full moon of the summer season following the Summer Solstice.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, the term "Full Buck Moon" originated from the fact that male deer antlers are in full growth during this time of the year. It symbolizes the abundance of nature and the thriving wildlife. July's full moon is also known by other names including the "Salmon Moon," signifying the significant migration of salmon during this period, and the "Corn in Tassel Month" as a representation of the crop's growth cycle.

August will offer two super opportunities for full-moon gazing: the Sturgeon Supermoon and the Blue Supermoon. These rare celestial events are expected to captivate stargazers.

As the moon transitions to its third quarter, our celestial neighbour, Venus, will steal the spotlight. Venus will reach its greatest illuminated extent around July 7, with an apparent magnitude of -4.6. Although not as bright as a full moon, the planet will still shine prominently in the night sky, serving as a captivating sight for observers.

Finally, to wrap up the month of lunar marvels, mark your calendars for International Moon Day on July 20.