Left Menu

Full Buck Moon to illuminate July sky, Venus to reach greatest illuminated extent

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-06-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 22:36 IST
Full Buck Moon to illuminate July sky, Venus to reach greatest illuminated extent
Image Credit: NASA/JPL

Whether you are an avid astronomer or simply enjoy gazing at the night sky, July promises to be a month of celestial delights. As the month unfolds, sky gazers will be treated to many celestial wonders - from the Full Buck Moon to the upcoming supermoons and the brilliance of our neighbouring planet, Venus.

The next full moon will appear on the morning of Monday, July 3, and it will seem full for up to three days. This celestial event, known as the "Full Buck Moon," holds significance for various cultures and marks the first full moon of the summer season following the Summer Solstice.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, the term "Full Buck Moon" originated from the fact that male deer antlers are in full growth during this time of the year. It symbolizes the abundance of nature and the thriving wildlife. July's full moon is also known by other names including the "Salmon Moon," signifying the significant migration of salmon during this period, and the "Corn in Tassel Month" as a representation of the crop's growth cycle.

August will offer two super opportunities for full-moon gazing: the Sturgeon Supermoon and the Blue Supermoon. These rare celestial events are expected to captivate stargazers.

As the moon transitions to its third quarter, our celestial neighbour, Venus, will steal the spotlight. Venus will reach its greatest illuminated extent around July 7, with an apparent magnitude of -4.6. Although not as bright as a full moon, the planet will still shine prominently in the night sky, serving as a captivating sight for observers.

Finally, to wrap up the month of lunar marvels, mark your calendars for International Moon Day on July 20.

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023