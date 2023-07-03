Left Menu

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 08:43 IST
An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude struck off Indonesia's Papua province on Monday, the national geophysics agency said, adding there was no tsunami potential.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 33 km (20.51 miles) on land. The quake was strongly felt in Jayapura, the capital of Papua, the local police spokesperson Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said, adding there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcano activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

