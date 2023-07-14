Coal minister visits Jharia fire-hit areas in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district
Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday visited Jharia underground coal fire-hit areas in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district and assured affected residents of proper rehabilitation and monetary compensation, an official said. The minister, who is on a two-day visit of the coal belt, visited Bansjora open cast project, one of the most affected Jharia fire zone areas of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), on Thursday evening and interacted with local residents. The minister, who was accompanied by the Coal India Limited (CIL) chairman PM Prasad and BCCL chairman-cum-managing director Samiran Dutta and other officials, expressed concern about people living in the coal fire-hit areas. Speaking to reporters, the minister said land owners living in the zone will be given living quarters and proper compensation for their land. “They (residents) are ready to shift to safer areas provided they are given proper compensation,” he said. According to a survey in 2019, around 1.4 lakh families live in the fire-hit zone of Jharia coal mines of which 72,882 families are unauthorised and 32,064 have proper land documents.
