Left Menu

Coal minister visits Jharia fire-hit areas in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district

Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday visited Jharia underground coal fire-hit areas in Jharkhands Dhanbad district and assured affected residents of proper rehabilitation and monetary compensation, an official said. The minister, who was accompanied by the Coal India Limited CIL chairman PM Prasad and BCCL chairman-cum-managing director Samiran Dutta and other officials, expressed concern about people living in the coal fire-hit areas.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-07-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 16:23 IST
Coal minister visits Jharia fire-hit areas in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday visited Jharia underground coal fire-hit areas in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district and assured affected residents of proper rehabilitation and monetary compensation, an official said. The minister, who is on a two-day visit of the coal belt, visited Bansjora open cast project, one of the most affected Jharia fire zone areas of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), on Thursday evening and interacted with local residents. The minister, who was accompanied by the Coal India Limited (CIL) chairman PM Prasad and BCCL chairman-cum-managing director Samiran Dutta and other officials, expressed concern about people living in the coal fire-hit areas. Speaking to reporters, the minister said land owners living in the zone will be given living quarters and proper compensation for their land. “They (residents) are ready to shift to safer areas provided they are given proper compensation,” he said. According to a survey in 2019, around 1.4 lakh families live in the fire-hit zone of Jharia coal mines of which 72,882 families are unauthorised and 32,064 have proper land documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023