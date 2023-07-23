US NHC sees 30% chance of cyclone formation over Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico

A tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico has a 30% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

"Although environmental conditions are only forecast to be marginally conducive for some gradual development, this system could still become a tropical depression during the next few days," the Miami-based forecaster said.

