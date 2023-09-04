Left Menu

India's power consumption grows by over 16 pc to 151.66 billion units in August

The countrys power consumption grew by over 16 per cent to 151.66 billion units in August this year compared to that of the same month last year mainly due to increase usage of cooling appliances during sultry weather.In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 130.39 billion units BU, higher than 127.88 BU in August 2021, according to the government data.The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 236.59 GW in August 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 15:51 IST
India's power consumption grows by over 16 pc to 151.66 billion units in August
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

The country's power consumption grew by over 16 per cent to 151.66 billion units in August this year compared to that of the same month last year mainly due to increase usage of cooling appliances during sultry weather.

In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 130.39 billion units (BU), higher than 127.88 BU in August 2021, according to the government data.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, rose to 236.59 GW in August 2023. The peak power supply stood at 195.22 GW in August 2022 and 196.27 GW in August 2021.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during the summer season. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July this year due to unseasonal rains. The peak supply, however, touched a new high of 223.29 GW in June and remained at 208.95 GW in July.

Industry experts said that power consumption was affected in March, April, May and June this year due to widespread rains in the country.

They are of the view that power consumption as well as demand grew in the month of August mainly due to high humid weather conditions and also perk up in industrial activities ahead of festival season.

The peak power supply touched a new high of 236.59 GW in August and reached the record level of 239.97 GW on September 1, 2023.

However, the highest power supply in a day came down slightly to 238.62 GW on Saturday and 223.12GW on Sunday as many establishments remained close on the weekend.

Experts are of the view that power consumption and demand would be steady in coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023