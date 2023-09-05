Left Menu

Delhi minister flags off 400 electric buses

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 400 electric buses, taking the number of such buses to 800 in the national capital.The flag-off event happened at the IP Depot here.

Updated: 05-09-2023 13:10 IST
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The flag-off event happened at the IP Depot here.

The flag-off event happened at the IP Depot here. ''The number of electric buses has now gone up to 800 in Delhi. I want to congratulate Delhiites on this,'' Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said at the flagging off event.

Later in a post on X, Kejriwal explained the break of the budget outlay for the buses.

''Together with the Honorable Lieutenant Governor flagged off 400 new electric buses today and dedicated them to the people of Delhi. ''These buses are part of the 921 buses under the subsidy scheme, for which a subsidy of Rs 417 crore has been given by the Centre and the Delhi government will spend Rs 3,674 crore,'' Kejriwal said in a Hindi post. There are now a total of 800 electric buses on the roads of Delhi, which is the highest in the country, he said.

''Our target is to introduce a total of 8,000 electric buses on the roads of Delhi by the end of 2025. At that time there will be more than 10,000 buses in Delhi, of which 80 per cent will be electric.

''Very soon Delhi will also be known all over the world for its excellent electric buses,'' he added.

