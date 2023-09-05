Left Menu

Assam govt to plant one crore saplings on September 17, says CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said his government will carry out a massive drive of planting one crore saplings on a single day on September 17 for which over 50 lakh people have registered their names.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 16:19 IST
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said his government will carry out a massive drive of planting one crore saplings on a single day on September 17 for which over 50 lakh people have registered their names. Incidentally, September 17 is also the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There has been no official word whether the event is timed with Modi's birthday. “We are making all-out preparations for planting one crore saplings on a single day on September 17 and are on the verge of creating six to seven world records,'' Sarma said on the sidelines of a function here on Monday, according to a release issued by the Assam government. The chief minister said for the state government's massive plantation drive of planting one crore saplings on a single day on September 17, more than 50 lakh people have registered their names on the application created for the same. Earlier, Sarma lauded the initiative of an Assam-based NGO to plant one billion trees in the north east, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. The Balipara Foundation has joined hands with Conservation International to restore one million hectare of land in the Eastern Himalayas by planting over one billion trees.

The initiative is being called 'Great People's Forest'.

Sarma interacted with leaders, conservationists, supporters and other stakeholders Monday evening and extended his unstinted support to boost the green canopy.

Terming the initiative as one of the significant conservation efforts in the history of South Asia, Chairman of Balipara Foundation, Ranjit Barthakur said they got inspiration from India's hosting of the G20 Summit.

It will involve communities across the northeastern India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and work to protect and restore forests for the benefit of local livelihoods and the planet, he said, adding that the Eastern Himalayan region is of vast human, cultural and ecological significance to the planet.

