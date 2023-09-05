Special commando force will be set up in HP police: CM

A special commando force will be constituted in the Himachal Pradesh Police Department, the recruitment for which would be held shortly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The state government will recruit 1,200 police personnel who besides curbing the drug menace will also play the role of tourism police, Sukhu said in a statement.

The government also plans to change recruitment rules in the police department, he said. Replying to a question on tourism, Sukhu said the roads have been restored on war footing and now the tourists are welcomed in Himachal.

All the roads of Shimla, Dalhousie, Kasauli Dharamshala, and Mcleodganj are open and safe to travel, he said.

On Tuesday, Sukhu visited the disaster-affected areas of Jabal Kheriyan, Guru-da-Ban, Bhebad, Samtana Khurd and Lahari Salan in Badsar assembly constituency to assess the damages caused to the families due to heavy rains this monsoon and met the people affected by the disaster.

The chief minister handed over revenue papers of the land measuring six 'marlas' each to the three families in Guru-da-Ban, whose land was washed away and houses declared unsafe and also directed the district administration to provide land to others who have lost their shelters.

