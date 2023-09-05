Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes New Guinea, Papua New Guinea - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 20:52 IST
- Country:
- Papua New Guinea
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the New Guinea, Papua New Guinea region early on Wednesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) GFZ added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Guinea
- Papua New Guinea
Advertisement