Noida Police meets Google Maps officials to review traffic plans for G20, Moto GP events

The Noida Traffic Police on Tuesday held a meeting with India officials of Google Maps to review traffic plans ahead of upcoming major events including the G20 Summit, Moto GP and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show.

During the meeting, it was decided how the traffic would be routed and advisories issued during the events in order to avoid hassle for the general public in Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of UP, according to an official statement.

It was also agreed upon that places of interest, major parking spots and hospitals would be especially plotted on Google Maps, it stated.

The meeting was held at the traffic police's office in Sector 14A on instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. The meeting was chaired by DCP (Traffic) Anil Yadav with Google Maps' Kanwardeep Singh and Jitendra, according to the statement.

"A detailed discussion was held about the diversions and traffic advisories to be issued during the G-20, the Moto GP 2023 and the UP International Trade Show 2023 events so that the general public does not have to face traffic problems during these important and international programs. At the same time, the traffic system should remain as smooth as possible. For this, important suggestions were given on all points," the statement read.

The police said cooperation has also been sought from those entering the limits of Gautam Buddh Nagar and to generate incident reports of the traffic system of the city for the last one month so that better traffic arrangements can be made during these programmes and minimum inconvenience is caused to the people. "Live traffic and normal (typical) traffic will be shown in the map by the Google Map team. Along with this, all important diversions will also be shown on the map," it stated.

"It has been agreed upon that places of interest, major parking spots like for MotoGP 2023 the North Zone, West Zone, South Zone and East Zone of the venue (Buddha International Circuit), and major hospitals are also plotted on Google Map," it added.

The police said a blueprint is also being prepared on how the incoming and outgoing traffic will be routed and re-routed in different areas during the event.

In this sequence, soon a similar traffic plan will be prepared after meeting with the officials of Apple Map and Map My India app. With this, better transportation arrangements can be made to provide convenience to the general public, the police added.

