Tropical Storm Lee to intensify into extremely dangerous hurricane -US hurricane center

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 02:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 02:35 IST
Tropical Storm Lee was forming east of the Lesser Antilles and was expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory late on Tuesday.

The storm was located about 1,315 miles (2,115 km) east of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

