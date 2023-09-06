Asia Cup Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Innings: Mohammad Naim c and b Haris Rauf 20 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Fakhar Zaman b Naseem Shah 0 Litton Das c Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 16 Shakib Al Hasan c Fakhar Zaman b Faheem Ashraf 53 Towhid Hridoy b Haris Rauf 2 Mushfiqur Rahim c Rizwan b Haris Rauf 64 Shamim Hossain c Imam-ul-Haq b Iftikhar Ahmed 16 Afif Hossain c Faheem Ashraf b Naseem Shah 12 Taskin Ahmed c Rizwan b Haris Rauf 0 Shoriful Islam b Naseem Shah 1 Hasan Mahmud not out 1 Extras (LB-5, W-3) 8 Total (10 wkts, 38.4 Overs) 193 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 31-2, 45-3, 47-4, 147-5, 174-6, 190-7, 190-8, 192-9, 193-10.

Bowler: Shaheen Afridi 7-1-42-1, Naseem Shah 5.4-0-34-3, Haris Rauf 6-0-19-4, Faheem Ashraf 7-0-27-1, Shadab Khan 7-0-35-0, Agha Salman 1-0-11-0, Iftikhar Ahmed 5-0-20-1.

