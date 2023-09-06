Asia Cup Scoreboard: Bangladesh vs Pakistan
- Country:
- Pakistan
Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan here on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Innings: Mohammad Naim c and b Haris Rauf 20 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Fakhar Zaman b Naseem Shah 0 Litton Das c Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 16 Shakib Al Hasan c Fakhar Zaman b Faheem Ashraf 53 Towhid Hridoy b Haris Rauf 2 Mushfiqur Rahim c Rizwan b Haris Rauf 64 Shamim Hossain c Imam-ul-Haq b Iftikhar Ahmed 16 Afif Hossain c Faheem Ashraf b Naseem Shah 12 Taskin Ahmed c Rizwan b Haris Rauf 0 Shoriful Islam b Naseem Shah 1 Hasan Mahmud not out 1 Extras (LB-5, W-3) 8 Total (10 wkts, 38.4 Overs) 193 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 31-2, 45-3, 47-4, 147-5, 174-6, 190-7, 190-8, 192-9, 193-10.
Bowler: Shaheen Afridi 7-1-42-1, Naseem Shah 5.4-0-34-3, Haris Rauf 6-0-19-4, Faheem Ashraf 7-0-27-1, Shadab Khan 7-0-35-0, Agha Salman 1-0-11-0, Iftikhar Ahmed 5-0-20-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
JD(U) slams BJP leader for comparing Bihar's law and order situation with Pakistan
Asia Cup will be big part of India's preparations for World Cup, says Tim Southee
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sends strong message to teammates ahead of busy schedule
Children stranded in chair lift 900 feet above ground in northern Pakistan
Until Pakistan is 'albatross around our necks', we'll not be able to take our due place in world: Mani Shankar Aiyar