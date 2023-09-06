Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flies more than 100 minutes on Mars

With the recent completion of the 57th flight, NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has flown more than 100 minutes on Mars - a great achievement for the tiny rotorcraft which was designed to demonstrate up to five flights in the extremely challenging Martian atmosphere.

Ingenuity completed Flight 57 on Sunday, September 3, travelling north for 713 ft (217 m). The flight lasted 129 seconds, covering 217 meters north.

Ingenuity hitched a ride to the Red Planet aboard NASA's Perseverance rover and took to the Martian skies for the first time in April 2021. The small helicopter continues to break records and push the boundaries of what is possible in the aerial exploration of our planetary neighbours.

The helicopter has not only outlived its initial mission but has also repeatedly demonstrated its capability to push the boundaries of aerial exploration on Mars. The autonomous rotorcraft previews areas of Mars of possible interest for Perseverance - the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith - to explore.

The successful mission has paved the way for future missions and the exploration of Mars using aerial vehicles.