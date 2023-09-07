Left Menu

South China soaks as rains from Haikui continue to pound region

Haikui's storms flooded parts of southeastern Fujian province where it landed early on Tuesday, forcing 294,100 people to evacuate, inundated 9,949.7 hectares (24,586.24 acres) of crops and damaged nearly 2,540 homes. Economic losses in the province have reached 5.054 billion yuan ($690.81 million) as the disaster continued to develop, state media said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-09-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 08:17 IST
South China soaks as rains from Haikui continue to pound region
  • Country:
  • China

The remnants of Typhoon Haikui drenched China for a third day since making landfall, as moisture-laden clouds dumped rain onto the country's south despite weakening cyclonic winds. While forecasters continue to warn of downpours in Fujian province, storm clouds have also been moving westward into one of the country's richest provinces Guangdong, where the town of Tangxi has reported torrential rains and overflowing rivers.

A dozen villages have been affected with a handful severely waterlogged. Over 350 people, including elderly, women and children were relocated from low-lying areas, according to state media. The China Meteorological Administration said areas in central and eastern Guangdong, as well as the southern part of Jiangxi province, southern areas in Hunan province, the northeastern areas of the Guangxi region, and the central part of the island of Hainan are expected to see heavy rainstorms, with the northern parts of Guangdong and the southeastern coast of the province expected to be hit harder.

Later this week, the storms are expected to continue in Guangxi bringing the southwestern region extreme rainfall on Friday and Saturday before potentially dissipating on Sunday. Authorities issued warnings of mountain torrents and geological disasters for the cities of Guilin, Laibin, Guigang and Wuzhou. Haikui's storms flooded parts of southeastern Fujian province where it landed early on Tuesday, forcing 294,100 people to evacuate, inundated 9,949.7 hectares (24,586.24 acres) of crops and damaged nearly 2,540 homes.

Economic losses in the province have reached 5.054 billion yuan ($690.81 million) as the disaster continued to develop, state media said. Heavy rains in the port city of Xiamen eased slightly but authorities continued to warn residents of geological disasters such as landslides after rainfall there broke a record for the longest heavy rain since such records began in 1953.

Intense rains in the city of Fuzhou shattered 12-year-old rainfall records, surpassing the amount brought by Typhoon Doksuri late July. ($1 = 7.3160 yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023