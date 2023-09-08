Left Menu

Leaders' consensus at G20 summit is difficult to predict -EU's Michel

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023 11:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 11:08 IST
Leaders' consensus at G20 summit is difficult to predict -EU's Michel
Charles Michel Image Credit: Facebook (@CharlesMichel)

It is difficult to predict if leaders of the G20 grouping will reach consensus on a declaration at the end of this weekend's summit in New Delhi, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

Speaking in the Indian capital, Michel said the European Union wanted the Group of 20 major economies to focus on global challenges to food and energy security. Among issues expected to figure in the G20 talks are Russia's blockade of the passage of grain shipments from Ukraine through the Black Sea, which affects food security in many nations.

Michel did not foresee the summit solving all "major" global problems, he said, but added that the EU wanted the bloc to hasten efforts on goals for sustainable development, and send a message on climate issues and poverty reduction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
2
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023