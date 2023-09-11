Libya's parallel PM says 2,000 dead in eastern floods

The head of Libya's eastern parliament-backed government said more than 2,000 people had died in a storm and flooding during a phone interview with a local television station. Osama Hamad told the television news presenter on al-Masar channel: "The missing are in the thousands, and the dead exceed 2,000".

Hamad did not give the source for the figures of the dead and missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)