Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Philippine Islands region -GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 16:50 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Philippine islands region on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
