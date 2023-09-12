Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Philippine Islands region -GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Philippine islands region on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

