Bomb hoax in downtown Madrid forces evacuation of building

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-09-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A bomb threat that forced Spanish police to evacuate a building and briefly cordon off several streets in the centre of Madrid on Wednesday was a false alarm, a police spokesperson said.

The threat was made at the Centre for the Development of Technology and Innovation (CDTI), which belongs to Spain's science ministry. The CDTI was holding an event to present to scientists, researchers and experts a cooperation programme between the scientific community and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, called "NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Information Day".

