Scoreboard: Asia Cup, SL vs PAK

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup Super Fours match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here on Thursday.

Pakistan Innings: Abdullah Shafique c Pramod Madushan b Matheesha Pathirana 52 Fakhar Zaman b Pramod Madushan 4 Babar Azam st Kusal Mendis b Dunith Wellalage 29 Mohammad Rizwan not out 86 Mohammad Haris c and b Matheesha Pathirana 3 Mohammad Nawaz b M Theekshana 12 Iftikhar Ahmed c Shanaka b Matheesha Pathirana 47 Shadab Khan c Kusal Mendis b Pramod Madushan 3 Shaheen Afridi not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, W-13, NB-1) 15 Total: (7 wkts, 42 Overs) 252 Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 73-2, 100-3, 108-4, 130-5, 238-6, 243-7 Bowler: Pramod Madushan 7-1-58-2, Maheesh Theekshana 9-0-42-1, Dasun Shanaka 3-0-18-0, Dunith Wellalage 9-0-40-1, Matheesha Pathirana 8-0-65-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 6-0-28-0. (MORE) ATK ATK

