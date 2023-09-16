Left Menu

Demo riding with NASA's Psyche to test high-bandwidth laser communications in deep space

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-09-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 16:37 IST
Demo riding with NASA's Psyche to test high-bandwidth laser communications in deep space
Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA's Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) technology demonstration is an experiment launching aboard the agency's Psyche spacecraft on October 5. The groundbreaking technology could increase bandwidth to transmit more complex science data and even stream video from deep space in the future.

DSOC - a near-infrared laser transceiver that can send and receive data - will test high-bandwidth optical communications to Earth during the first two years of the spacecraft’s journey to the main asteroid belt, marking the agency's first test of high-bandwidth optical communications beyond the Earth-Moon system.

The transceiver riding on Psyche features several new technologies including a near-infrared laser transmitter to send high-rate data to the ground system, and a cutting-edge photon-counting camera to receive a ground-transmitted laser. The camera is attached to an 8.6-inch (22-centimeter) aperture telescope that protrudes from the side of the spacecraft.

Among other key goals, DSOC will demonstrate a data uplink up to a distance of 1 astronomical unit (the average distance between the Earth and Sun - 93 million miles/150 million kilometres).

Why laser/optical communication?

NASA is testing optical communication technologies because it has the potential to surpass the bandwidth of radio waves used in space today. Laser communications can empower missions with data rates at least 10 to 100 times higher than current radio telecommunications systems, enabling higher resolution images, larger volumes of science data, and even streaming video to be transmitted to Earth.

Last year, NASA's TeraByte InfraRed Delivery system downlinked the highest-ever data rate from a satellite in low-Earth orbit to a ground-based receiver.

DSOC will pave the way for establishing higher data-rate returns from future human and robotic missions to Mars and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023