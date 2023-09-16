U.S NHC says Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee expected to make landfall Saturday

Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee is expected to make landfall later on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Lee is expected to be at or just below hurricane strength when it reaches Nova Scotia, NHC added.

The cyclone is about 185 miles (365 km) south-southwest of Halifax Nova Scotia, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h), NHC said.

