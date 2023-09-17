75th anniversary of Marathwada Liberation Day celebrated in Latur

The 75th anniversary of Marathwada Liberation Day was celebrated with much fanfare in Latur on Sunday.

State Minister Sanjay Bansode hoisted the tricolour and paid floral tributes at Hutatma Smarak in the presence of MP Sudhakar Shrangare, collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge among other officials.

''The state government is making special efforts for the development of Marathwada. A special package of Rs 45,000 crore has been announced and proposals for various works including the Latur-Tembhurni road, MIDC in the district have been approved,'' the minister said.

Bansode also launched the 'one birth, one sapling' campaign, initiated by the municipal corporation to promote tree plantation in the district. Under the campaign, the municipal corporation will gift saplings to women who give birth, it was stated.

