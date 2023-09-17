Left Menu

75th anniversary of Marathwada Liberation Day celebrated in Latur

A special package of Rs 45,000 crore has been announced and proposals for various works including the Latur-Tembhurni road, MIDC in the district have been approved, the minister said.Bansode also launched the one birth, one sapling campaign, initiated by the municipal corporation to promote tree plantation in the district.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-09-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 17:06 IST
75th anniversary of Marathwada Liberation Day celebrated in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

The 75th anniversary of Marathwada Liberation Day was celebrated with much fanfare in Latur on Sunday.

State Minister Sanjay Bansode hoisted the tricolour and paid floral tributes at Hutatma Smarak in the presence of MP Sudhakar Shrangare, collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge among other officials.

''The state government is making special efforts for the development of Marathwada. A special package of Rs 45,000 crore has been announced and proposals for various works including the Latur-Tembhurni road, MIDC in the district have been approved,'' the minister said.

Bansode also launched the 'one birth, one sapling' campaign, initiated by the municipal corporation to promote tree plantation in the district. Under the campaign, the municipal corporation will gift saplings to women who give birth, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023