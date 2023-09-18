Nigel strengthens into hurricane over open Atlantic

Storm Nigel has strengthened into a hurricane and could intensify on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center, said on Monday.

The hurricane was located about 935 miles (1,510 km) east- southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the NHC said.

Also Read: Heavy surf is pounding Bermuda as Hurricane Lee aims for New England and Atlantic Canada

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)