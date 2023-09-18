Nigel strengthens into hurricane over open Atlantic
Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 14:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:28 IST
Storm Nigel has strengthened into a hurricane and could intensify on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center, said on Monday.
The hurricane was located about 935 miles (1,510 km) east- southeast of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the NHC said.
