Rains lash parts of Delhi, bring respite from sultry weather

The national capital witnessed a sudden change in the weather on Saturday afternoon as rains coupled with gusty winds lashed parts of the city bringing relief to the residents from sultry weather.

Several parts of the national capital, including east Delhi, Shahdara, northeast Delhi, and south, witnessed heavy rains after a cloudy weather.

Around 11 vehicles were damaged in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden area in the rain when a school's wall collapsed on them. The other incidents of trees falling were reported in northwest Delhi's West Shalimar Bagh, Block BF in Shalimar Bagh, and Gujranwala Town in north Delhi's Model Town area.

The traffic was also reportedly affected in several parts of the national capital, including along the Delhi-Gurgaon border. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, waterlogging was reported near the Tata Power Limited office on Kanjhawala Road in northwest Delhi. The city on Saturday recorded a high of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 25 degrees Celsius. The Safdarjung observatory, the city's main weather station, recorded 15.2 mm rainfall, the Delhi University observatory logged 24.5 mm and the Ridge observatory 25 mm, the MeT said. The humidity oscillated between 84 per cent and 78 per cent. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 109 in the 'moderate' category around 6 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

