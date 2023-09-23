Left Menu

Rains to continue in parts of West Bengal for two more days

The districts that received rain in the last 24 hours are North 24 Pargana, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, and Paschim and Purba Medinipur, the officials said.No large change in the day temperature is expected during the next five days, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 19:58 IST
Rains to continue in parts of West Bengal for two more days
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains lashed parts of West Bengal on Saturday, and more showers are in the forecast for the next two days primarily because of a monsoon trough, the weather office said.

From Tuesday, the situation is likely to gradually improve, an official said.

''Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are very likely throughout the state over the next 48 hours. The weather is primarily a result of the monsoon trough,'' he added.

Among the districts that are likely to receive heavy rains are Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Uttar Dinajpur.

Kolkata recorded 12.01 mm of rainfall on Saturday, while neighbouring Howrah and Salt Lake received 12 mm of rainfall each, the official said. ''The heavy showers inundated low-lying areas in Kolkata,'' he said.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 26 degrees, he added. The districts that received rain in the last 24 hours are North 24 Pargana, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, and Paschim and Purba Medinipur, the officials said.

''No large change in the day temperature is expected during the next five days,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023