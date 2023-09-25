Left Menu

Chile raises alert for Villarrica volcano to amber

Updated: 25-09-2023 01:54 IST
Chile's National Geology and Mining Service, Sernageomin, on Sunday raised the alert level for the Villarrica volcano from yellow to amber, citing a gradual increase in volcanic activity.

One of South America's most active volcanoes, Villarrica has a 200 meter-wide open crater and last erupted in 2015, sparking a mass evacuation but ultimately no injuries.

An amber alert means there is a greater probability that an eruption will take place in the coming days or weeks.

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

