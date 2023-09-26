Left Menu

Heavy rains in Guatemala kill 6, leave 13 missing

"Among the bodies, there is a girl and five adults." The girl killed was likely between three and five years old, Conred field technician Kevin Escobar told journalists. President Alejandro Giammattei posted a message on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his "profound concern and solidarity with the families affected." Before Sunday evening's rains, at least 29 people had been killed due to flooding in Guatemala this rainy season, according to Conred.

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 26-09-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 01:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rains overnight caused a river in Guatemala's capital to burst its banks, killing at least six people and leaving 13 others missing, authorities said on Monday. Six homes were swept away after the Las Vacas river, which runs through Guatemala City, overflowed in an area about three km (1.8 miles) south of downtown, Guatemala's national disaster agency Conred said.

"We've found six bodies for the moment, and we'll likely find more," said Sergio Cabanas, head of operations for the municipal fire department. "Among the bodies, there is a girl and five adults." The girl killed was likely between three and five years old, Conred field technician Kevin Escobar told journalists.

President Alejandro Giammattei posted a message on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his "profound concern and solidarity with the families affected." Before Sunday evening's rains, at least 29 people had been killed due to flooding in Guatemala this rainy season, according to Conred.

