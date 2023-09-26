Left Menu

Delhi's air pollution action plan on Sept 29

Instructions have been issued to all construction agencies to strictly follow the norms related to dust pollution, a statement quoted Rai as saying.He said CM Kejriwal will present the winter action plan on September 29. Rai said separate winter action plans will be prepared for each of the hotspots to deal with their respective pollution sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:45 IST
Delhi's air pollution action plan on Sept 29
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch on September 29 an action plan to check air pollution in the city during the winter season, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The action plan launched last year focussed on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution among others.

''We are preparing an action plan to curb winter pollution in Delhi on the basis of reports given by the departments concerned. Instructions have been issued to all construction agencies to strictly follow the norms related to dust pollution,'' a statement quoted Rai as saying.

He said CM Kejriwal will present the winter action plan on September 29. Rai said separate winter action plans will be prepared for each of the hotspots to deal with their respective pollution sources. Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, RK Puram and Okhla Phase 2 are identified as pollution hotspots in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023