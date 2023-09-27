Left Menu

Heavy rain in Thane and neighbouring areas; parked bikes damaged in tree fall

In Kalyan township, many areas were inundated due to heavy rain accompanied by thunder.The Thane Municipal Corporation reported 24.64 mm of rainfall fall in two hours between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm. A rainfall of 16.51 mm was recorded between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm.Thane received a total rainfall of 3251.99 mm between June 1 and September 27.

At least seven two-wheelers and a tanker parked on the premises of a business complex were damaged after a huge tree fell on them in Thane city of Maharashtra amid heavy rain on Wednesday evening, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred in Wagle Estate area, said a senior official of the civic disaster management cell.

He said 7 two-wheelers, an auto rickshaw, and a tanker were damaged after the tree fell on them.

The uprooted tree has been removed by the civic personnel, he added. In Kalyan township, many areas were inundated due to heavy rain accompanied by thunder.

The Thane Municipal Corporation reported 24.64 mm of rainfall fall in two hours between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm. A rainfall of 16.51 mm was recorded between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Thane received a total rainfall of 3251.99 mm between June 1 and September 27. The city had received 2795.62 mm of rainfall during the same period last year, according to TMC.

