NLC India sends team to help flush out water from cyclone-hit areas in Chennai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:40 IST
State-run NLC India on Tuesday said that it has sent high-capacity pumps used in lignite mines to pump out water from inundated areas in Chennai.

Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighbouring districts, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains.

''To supplement the efforts of Chennai Corporation, yesterday NLC India Ltd has come forward to lend a helping hand by sending 16 numbers of giant high capacity pumps which are used in NLC lignite Mines,'' the PSU said in a statement.

Required engineers along with technicians from all three mines of the PSU have left for Chennai with high-capacity giant motor pumps to help drain the water at the earliest in the waterlogged areas.

The cyclone has battered the city with very heavy downpours. Many streets, arterial roads and low-lying areas have become inundated with rain water.

''The Chennai Corporation is already at full swing engaging their resources in removing the flood waters with the help of giant motor pumps,'' it said.

These powerful motor pumps, being used in lignite mines are capable of pumping out stagnant water quickly at a high rate to bring normalcy by clearing the stagnant water in the waterlogged areas.

