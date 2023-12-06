Left Menu

NASA's asteroid-hunting spacecraft 'Psyche' delivers first images

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-12-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 11:11 IST
NASA's asteroid-hunting spacecraft 'Psyche' delivers first images
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft acquired 'first light' images on Monday, December 4 using its twin cameras. The imager instrument captured a total of 68 images, all within a star field in the constellation Pisces (the above mosaic is composed of the first images acquired by the cameras).

The imager uses its multiple color filters, all of which were tested in initial observations, to capture images. The imager team is using the data to verify proper commanding, telemetry analysis, and calibration of the images.

"These initial images are only a curtain-opener. For the team that designed and operates this sophisticated instrument, first light is a thrill. We start checking out the cameras with star images like these, then in 2026 we'll take test images of Mars during the spacecraft's flyby. And finally, in 2029 we'll get our most exciting images yet – of our target asteroid Psyche. We look forward to sharing all of these visuals with the public," said Arizona State University’s Jim Bell, the Psyche imager instrument lead.

Launch in October 2023, the asteroid-hunting spacecraft will arrive at its destination, the asteroid Psyche in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter - in 2029. Scientists believe that the asteroid, because of its high metal content, maybe the partial core of a planetesimal, a building block of an early planet.

According to NASA, Psyche is currently 6 million miles (26 million kilometers) from Earth. Beginning in August 2029, the spacecraft will spend about two years orbiting the asteroid to take pictures, map the surface, and collect data to determine Psyche's composition.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023