Operations disrupted at manufacturing units in Manali: Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd

The operations at its manufacturing facilities have been disrupted due to heavy flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung, the Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd said on Wednesday. The company said it was unable to quantify the impact of disruption and necessary steps have been taken with the authorities in this connection.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 15:22 IST
The operations at its manufacturing facilities have been disrupted due to heavy flooding caused by Cyclone 'Michaung,' the Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd said on Wednesday. The company said it was unable to quantify the impact of disruption and necessary steps have been taken with the authorities in this connection. ''We write this to inform you that due to recent Cyclone Michaung, heavy rains, power disruptions and other resultant and consequential factors our plant premises at Manali have been flooded and accordingly we have shut down our LAB, HCD and PO manufacturing facilities effective December 4,'' the city-based company said. Manali, home for several industries, is located about 50 km north of Chennai, which is one of the worst affected areas due to the cyclone. The company is currently engaged in taking necessary measures in coordination with the relevant authorities to bring back normalcy and to resume operations in a phased manner. ''At this juncture, we are unable to quantify the impact of this disruption. Necessary steps have been taken with insurance authority,'' the company said in a BSE filing. Cyclone 'Michaung' which crossed the coast of South Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday caused devastating floods in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, over the last two days affecting normal life.

