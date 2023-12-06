Left Menu

Declare floods caused by Cyclone Michaung as national calamity: Baalu

DMK MP TR Baalu on Wednesday demanded that the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu be declared as a national calamity, and sought the Centres assistance to tide over the situation.

Updated: 06-12-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 15:26 IST
DMK MP TR Baalu on Wednesday demanded that the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu be declared as a national calamity, and sought the Centre's assistance to tide over the situation. Raising the issue in Zero Hour, Baalu said more than 1.2 crore people in Tamil Nadu are facing floods due to the cyclone and 17 people have died so far. ''After 47 years this type of flood has occurred. Heavy damage has been inflicted on properties, and more than 17 people have died,'' he said.

''In this context is it not proper for the Government of India to declare this situation as a national calamity. I thought the Home Ministry would have done it by now. More than four feet of water is there everywhere... Even food and relief material is being sent by boats,'' he said.

''Government of India should come forward quickly and send teams to asses situation and find how much damage has been done,'' he said, adding quick relief measures should be taken.

Severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall crossing south Andhra Pradesh coast between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on Tuesday leaving its maximum fury to be felt on Monday in Chennai and adjoining areas in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Southern districts of Odisha and eastern Telangana continue to be on alert.

