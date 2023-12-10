China says Japanese vessels illegally entered territorial waters
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-12-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 11:16 IST
China's coast guard said that a Japanese fishing boat and several patrol vessels intruded into waters around disputed islands in the East China Sea on Saturday.
The disputed islands, called Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan, are claimed by both countries.
The China Coast Guard said that it took necessary measures in accordance with the law to warn away the Japanese ships.
