Royal Enfield opens first warehouse in eastern region

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has opened its first warehouse in the eastern region to cater to the needs for spare parts, a spokesperson of the company said on Monday.

With the establishment of the warehouse near Kolkata, the transit time for the supply of motorcycle parts will reduce significantly and also help develop channel partners.

The warehouse, spread over a 50,000 sq ft area in Bagnan area in Howrah district, will supply spare parts to the entire eastern and northeastern region.

On exports, the spokesperson said that the Americas is the biggest overseas market for the two-wheeler manufacturer, contributing to 45 per cent of the volume, followed by Europe, West Asia and Africa, with a combined share of 35 per cent.

The Asia Pacific region contributes to 20 per cent of the total exports of Royal Enfield, he said.

More than 27 per cent of Royal Enfield's overall sales in the country come from the eastern region, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

