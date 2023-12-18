No study done to quantify contribution of climate change to natural disasters in India, says govt

No study so far has been able to quantify the contribution of climate change to natural disasters in India, the government said on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha that extreme weather events have increased across the globe, including in India.

''These changes may arise from a number of causes, including the inherent variability in climatic systems common in the biosphere and geosphere,'' he said.

''Observations indicate that incidences of extreme weather conditions have increased across the globe, including in India, in recent decades. However, there is no established study for India providing a quantified contribution of climate change triggering natural disasters,'' he said.

The minister said that while many studies monitor disasters such as droughts, floods and glacier breakages, attributing these changes specifically to climate change is a complex and evolving subject.

Independent studies and research, however, have attempted to quantify the contribution of climate change to extreme weather events.

For instance, the World Weather Attribution -- a group of researchers studying extreme weather conditions globally -- has released multiple reports showing the increased likelihood of an extreme weather event due to climate change.

