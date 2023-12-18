Left Menu

No study done to quantify contribution of climate change to natural disasters in India, says govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 19:56 IST
No study done to quantify contribution of climate change to natural disasters in India, says govt
  • Country:
  • India

No study so far has been able to quantify the contribution of climate change to natural disasters in India, the government said on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Lok Sabha that extreme weather events have increased across the globe, including in India.

''These changes may arise from a number of causes, including the inherent variability in climatic systems common in the biosphere and geosphere,'' he said.

''Observations indicate that incidences of extreme weather conditions have increased across the globe, including in India, in recent decades. However, there is no established study for India providing a quantified contribution of climate change triggering natural disasters,'' he said.

The minister said that while many studies monitor disasters such as droughts, floods and glacier breakages, attributing these changes specifically to climate change is a complex and evolving subject.

Independent studies and research, however, have attempted to quantify the contribution of climate change to extreme weather events.

For instance, the World Weather Attribution -- a group of researchers studying extreme weather conditions globally -- has released multiple reports showing the increased likelihood of an extreme weather event due to climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023