Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Taiwan region -GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2023 04:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 04:20 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Taiwan region early on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), it said.
