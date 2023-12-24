Security beefed up at Delhi churches on Christmas eve

Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements at all churches in the national capital for Christmas celebrations, including deployment of paramilitary forces, officials said on Sunday.

''The Delhi police has also sought the assistance of paramilitary forces for providing security cover to major churches in the city which expect larger footfall,'' a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

Police personnel will be deployed at over 250 churches across the city, the spokesperson said.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, ''There will be deployment of 1,000 police personnel, along with additional forces. We are already prepared for the two big days -- Christmas and New Year.'' ''We have six borders and motorable roads. Large force deployment will be made on important checkpoints, including four around the Yamuna area. From a sepoy to DCP, all will be on the road to keep strict vigil. No one will be allowed to breach law and order condition. If someone is found breaching law and order, they will be dealt with strict action,'' said the DCP.

He further said the police would act strictly against triple riders and those who drink and drive.

''There was a meeting of all the DCPs where it was decided that multiple layers of security arrangement would be made in different markets,'' another police officer said. Senior officials met the SHOs of the police stations concerned and asked them to step up vigil in their jurisdictions during Christmas and New Year celebrations, a senior police officer said.

Additional police force and extra security checkpoints have already been installed in several market areas that see overcrowding, the officer said.

The security has been beefed up around churches, malls and different markets which usually see a heavy footfall on Christmas evening, he said.

All the police officials will be on road on these two occasions to ensure that law and order is maintained and celebrations are held smoothly, he added.

The police further said that apart from adequate deployment of police personnel in the churches and patrolling squads, quick response teams (QRTs), emergency response vehicles, metal detector devices and sniffer dog squads will be kept on standby. Plainclothes officers will keep vigil too.

''Besides the paramilitary, two additional companies of police will be on standby for quick response during the evening,'' another police officer said.

The police have made special arrangements for big churches where large gatherings are expected.

Sacred Heart Cathedral and Free Church (CNI) located in Connaught Place, Centenary Methodist Church at Lodhi Road, St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral at Patparganj, Green Park Free Church, St.Paul's Church at Parade Road, St Teresa's Church at Pushp Vihar are some of the churches where a large congregation is expected to gather.

