Ahmedabad civic body names bridges, public places after Lord Ram, other characters from Ramayana

The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has approved a proposal to name various bridges and other public places after Lord Ram and other characters as well as places mentioned in epic Ramayana.

The move was taken in view of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, said Devang Dani, chairman of AMC's standing committee.

A proposal in this regard was cleared in the AMC's standing committee meeting a few days ago, he said.

''The proposal to give names of Lord Ram and other characters from the Ramayana to 11 existing gardens, bridges, lakes and other public places was moved by local BJP corporators of Odhav and Viratnagar wards under the Nikol assembly constituency,'' he said. BJP MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma, who is Minister of State for Cooperation in the Gujarat government, represents the Nikol assembly segment. ''January 22 will be a historic day as Lord Ram will return home on that day. In view of that, the AMC has approved a proposal to name various public places after Lord Ram and other characters from Ramayana as per the wish of local corporators of Odhav and Viratnagar ward along with MLA Jagdish Vishwakarma and common people,'' Dani said. An AMC-owned 'party plot' in Odhav has now been named as Shree Ram Party Plot, while a garden adjacent to a residential society in the same area has been named as Shabari Vatika. Party plots are given on rent to organise public functions like marriages.

Other places in Odhav which were given new names are - Ayodhya Van (garden), Lav-Kush lake, Valmiki Rishi Library and Arbuda Devi chowk.

Four existing bridges in Viratnagar ward, which were known by the area where they are located, will now be known as Shree Ram Setu (passing from Soni Ni Chali), Shree Ram Rajya Bridge (at Rajendra Park), Shree Vishwakarma Bridge (Viratnagar) and Shree Laxman Bridge, which was known as Ajit Mill bridge.

A traffic round-about with a fountain in the Viratnagar area will now be known as Shri Kesri Nandan Chowk, a release by the AMC said.

