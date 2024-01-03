Cold weather conditions prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana
- Country:
- India
Cold weather conditions prevailed in several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with places like Narnaul and Gurdaspur reeling under severe chill.
Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report.
Hisar, Karnal and Rohtak also experienced a cold night recording minimum temperatures of 7.4 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees Celsius and 7.2 degrees Celsius.
Ambala recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.7 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, piercing cold swept Gurdaspur, which recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius.
Bathinda and Faridkot also reeled under a biting chill recording respective minimum temperatures of 6 degrees Celsius and 6.8 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimum temperatures of 7.6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ED attaches bribe amount seized from Army officers, pvt contractors at Ambala Cantonment
'Legal Dialogues-An Insight on Criminal Law Reform Bill 2023' convened at Patiala House Court
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia appears before SIT in Patiala in drugs case
Punjab CM Mann announces facelift for Patiala city
Nepal: Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd entrusted with construction of 900 MW Upper Karnali hydropower project