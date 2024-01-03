Iran says at least 73 people killed, 170 wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general

Explosions at an event honouring a prominent Iranian general slain in a US airstrike in 2020 have killed at least 73 people and wounded 170 others, state-run media in Iran reported on Wednesday. One official called them a "terroristic" attack.

Babak Yektaparast, a spokesman for Iran's emergency service, gave the casualty figure to state media.

The blasts struck an event marking the the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force, who died in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. The explosions occurred near his grave site in Kerman, about 820 kilometres southeast of the capital, Tehran.

