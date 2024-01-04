Russia goes ahead with plans to buy Iranian ballistic missiles- WSJ

Russia is planning to buy short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, a step that would enhance Moscow's ability to target Ukraine's infrastructure, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing U.S. officials.

Last year, the White House said it was seeing more indications that Russia and Iran were expanding an unprecedented defence partnership that would help Moscow prolong its war in Ukraine as well as pose a threat to Iran's neighbours.

