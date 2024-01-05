Odd News Roundup: Singapore's clandestine cats can soon legally call the city-state home

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Singapore's clandestine cats can soon legally call the city-state home

Sunny prides herself on being a law-abiding Singaporean citizen, but for the last three years, she's been hiding a feline fugitive called Mooncake. The fluffy ragdoll lives with Sunny in defiance of a 34-year-old law banning cats in the government-built apartments that house the vast majority of Singaporeans. Luckily for Mooncake, Singapore plans to scrap the ban later this year, freeing Sunny from the threat of a S$4,000 ($3,007) fine or her pet's potential eviction.

