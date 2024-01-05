Left Menu

India to provide USD 75 million to Nepal for reconstruction efforts in earthquake-hit areas: EAM Jaishankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed solidarity, the people and leadership of Nepal and had committed to extend all possible assistance, he said.I also communicated yesterday to Prime Minister Pushapa Kamal Dahal Prachanda about our decision to extend the financial package of Nepalese rupees 1,000 crore that is USD 75 million for the reconstruction of infrastructure in these affected districts, he said.We shall continue to stand by the people of Nepal and contribute to the efforts of the government of Nepal on this, he said.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-01-2024
India will extend a financial package of USD 75 million for the reconstruction of infrastructure in Nepal's western district affected by last year's quake, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Jaishankar's remarks came as he jointly inaugurated with his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud the Tribhuvan University Central Library and other reconstruction projects undertaken in Kathmandu after the 2015 earthquake in Nepal.

Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

Speaking at the event, Jaishankar said India was saddened to learn of the casualties and devastation caused by the earthquake that struck the western parts of Nepal in November last year. ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed solidarity, the people and leadership of Nepal and had committed to extend all possible assistance,'' he said.

''I also communicated yesterday to Prime Minister (Pushapa Kamal Dahal) Prachanda about our decision to extend the financial package of Nepalese rupees 1,000 crore that is USD 75 million for the reconstruction of infrastructure in these affected districts,'' he said.

''We shall continue to stand by the people of Nepal and contribute to the efforts of the government of Nepal on this,'' he said. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is committed to continuing redefining its relationship with partners in our neighbourhood, especially with Nepal, he added.

