Left Menu

Japan earthquake death toll tops 100 with hundreds still missing -media

As of Saturday morning, 98 people had been confirmed dead, according to the Ishikawa government website. It is the highest toll since quakes in Kumamoto in southwestern Japan killed 276 people, including related deaths, in 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 11:02 IST
Japan earthquake death toll tops 100 with hundreds still missing -media
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from Japan's New Year's Day earthquake topped 100 on Saturday with more than 200 people still missing, the country's deadliest quake in nearly eight years.

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck Japan's west coast destroyed infrastructure, leaving 23,000 homes without power in the Hokuriku region. The search for survivors under collapsed buildings continued for a sixth day as more than 30,000 evacuees awaited aid.

Sixteen further deaths were confirmed in Wajima city and Anamizu town by 1 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Saturday, bringing the total to 110, Kyodo news agency said, quoting the Ishikawa prefectural government and other sources. As of Saturday morning, 98 people had been confirmed dead, according to the Ishikawa government website.

It is the highest toll since quakes in Kumamoto in southwestern Japan killed 276 people, including related deaths, in 2016. Road disruptions and other problems have hindered the delivery of relief supplies.

Freelance cameraman Masao Mochizuki, 73, stood in a long line of Wajima residents in front of a supermarket that reopened on Thursday, to buy necessities. "It is such a help that they have managed to reopen the store," Mochizuki told Reuters after buying a box of heat patches, blue plastic sheets to cover broken windows and a pair of shoes to protect his feet from the shattered glass that is all over the floors of his house.

"But I don't see the road to reconstruction just yet," Mochizuki said, his voice cracking with emotion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024