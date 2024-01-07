Left Menu

Elephant killed after being hit by train in Assam

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 07-01-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 11:59 IST
Elephant killed after being hit by train in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant was killed after being hit by a train in Assam's Jorhat district, an official said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary late on Saturday night when a herd of wild elephants was passing and one of the pachyderms got hit by the down Vivek Express, he said.

''The elephant came under the engine of the train. The engine also developed some technical snag in the accident,'' the official said.

The carcass was later removed from the tracks and the train resumed its journey in the morning after the technical problem was sorted out.

''Forest officials have reached the spot and are preparing for the post-mortem examination of the carcass,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

