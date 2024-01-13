Casagrand, Singapore-firm join hands to boost tourism in Kanniyakumari under 'project MAN'

Realty developer Casagrand has drawn up plans to develop Kanniyakumari as 'Cape Town of India' through its project MAN, boosting tourism sector in the region.

Casgrand Contracts Pvt Ltd is the EPC venture of Casagrand Group, Singapore-based Our SHINE GOGLOBAL have come together for the project to offer eco-friendly wellness tourism, convention centre among many others in Kanniyakumari.

Casagrand Contracts and Our SHINE GOGLOBAL Ltd would identify a land parcel of 40 acres under the first phase of project which is expected to attract investments worth USD 300 million, a company statement here said.

''Casagrand Builders, being the premium real estate developer in South India is thrilled to leverage its expertise and network to bring life to the vision of this monumental project. Upholding its long-standing legacy in quality, reliability, Casagrand's EPC venture Casagrand Contracts is honoured to be a part of this landmark project,'' said Casagrand Contracts Pvt Ltd COO Mandeep Singh.

The first stage of development would encompass a 1,000 seater Convention Centre equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, a mall featuring 100 shops and a film theatre. A 50-room resort has also been planned.

''We look forward to the collaborative journey ahead, one that will redefine the skyline and socio-economic landscape of this beautiful region'' he added. ''As our maiden project in the region, Project MAN holds tremendous significance and potential for us and everyone in this project. We see this as a unique opportunity to contribute to the growth of the region and the Nation,'' said Our SHINE GOGLOBAL Ltd Founder-Chairperson Azeeza Jalaludeen.

